Armenian finance minister holds meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister Atom Janjughazyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands to Armenia Johannes Douma, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador congratulated minister Janjughazyan on his appointment and expressed readiness to deepen the cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues of current cooperation, in particular, the steps aimed at increasing accountability and transparency in public finance management field. An agreement was reached regarding the future activities.

