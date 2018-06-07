Four people, including national security agent, placed under arrest for highly publicized Stepanakert brawl

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Four people have been charged with misdemeanor in the ongoing investigation into the June 1 street brawl which took place in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh.

The highly publicized brawl, which sparked protests in the city, involved a few national security officers. It was unclear if the agents were on duty or not.

The four suspects, including one national security service agent, have been placed under arrest.

According to online reports, the arrested national security agent is the son of the already former national security service director Arshavir Gharamyan.

Arshavir Gharamyanstepped down yesterday.

