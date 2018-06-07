Armenia’s Ambassador in Mexico to cover Panama also
YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Mexico Ara Ayvazyan to concurrently serve as Ambassador to Panama, the President’s office said.
The appointment was made based on the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
