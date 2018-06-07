Tourism, hotel business, energy: UK businessmen interested in Armenian market

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The UK businessmen are interested in the Armenian market.

On June 7 the UK-Armenia Business Forum kicked off in Yerevan which was attended by the British, Armenian businessmen, representatives of concerned sides. The agenda included spheres of bilateral mutual interest, reports Armenpress.

Araksya Martirosyan – president of the Armenian-British Business Chamber, told reporters that 10 business companies arrived in Armenia: they are engaged in renewable energy, infrastructure development and professional services.

“This is mainly a cognitive visit to Armenia in order to understand the new realities, conditions on to what extent the investors are protected in Armenia. We had quite interesting meetings with a number of ministries. The British businessmen are interested in new markets, and Armenia in this sense is in beneficial positions. It has agreements with different directions, as well as good relations with Iran which makes our country attractive”, she said.

UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth said she is in Armenia for already 2.5 year and during this period she has heard that there is an interest towards British investments, trade. The UK government reacted to this interest and today the UK Trade Envoy to Armenia and Georgia Mark Pritchard today is in Armenia.

“Over the past six months he has visited Armenia, and 3 spheres for the Armenian-British business cooperation have been outlined – urban development, infrastructures and renewable energy. This business forum enables to reveal real opportunities in Armenia’s market”, the Ambassador said. She informed that during the meetings with the Armenian ministers it was stated that the UK government is not only ready to work in trade and investments field, but also to assist the Armenian government in public administration and economic development matters.

Mark Pritchard told reporters that this is the first time during these years that such a bilateral Armenian-British business forum with such a scale is being organized.

“The United Kingdom and the prime minister attach importance to the global investments at the stage following the Brexit not only in this, but also in other regions. Tourism, hotel business, banking sector and etc can be interesting fields for our business”, he said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan