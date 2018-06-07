Meeting of Armenian and Russian FMs kicks off in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov has kicked off in Moscow on June 7, reports Armenpress.

This is the Armenian FM’s first meeting with his Russian counterpart since assuming office.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan arrived in Russia on June 6 on a working visit at the invitation of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. During the visit the Armenian FM is scheduled to meet with the State Duma lawmakers and the senators of the Federation Council. He will also meet with the Armenian students in Moscow.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan