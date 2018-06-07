UK parliament to launch Armenia-EU CEPA ratification debates within few weeks, says HM Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Debates over the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the parliament of the United Kingdom will begin within a few weeks, British Ambassador Judith Farnworth told reporters during the UK-Armenia business forum in Yerevan.

The deal, known as CEPA, was signed between Armenia and the EU in November of 2017. The Armenian parliament has already ratified the agreement.

28 member states of the EU must ratify the deal. Three countries, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have ratified it in 2018.

The deal has come into force provisionally since June 1.

