Most of HHK faction lawmakers to vote against government program, says Sharmazanov ahead of voting

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The HHK (Republican) faction of the parliament will give the chance for the government program to be adopted, Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov (HHK) told reporters ahead of today’s sitting where lawmakers are debating PM Pashinyan’s government program.

Asked which lawmakers from the HHK faction will vote in favor of the program, Sharmazanov said: “That’s the powers of faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan, he will say”.

He added that everything is already clarified. “You will witness that the majority [of the faction] will vote against, while some will vote in favor,” he said.

Earlier a few lawmakers, who reportedly run major businesses contrary to the requirement of the law, have quit the HHK faction.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister on May 8.

Four days later, on May 12, the Cabinet was formed. The new government presented its program for approval to the parliament on June 1.

Experts call the program an interim one and prioritize holding snap elections.

