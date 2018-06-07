PM Pashinyan introduces government’s main priorities at Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. During the parliamentary debate of the government’s program Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced the main priorities of the Cabinet, reports Armenpress.

In his remarks the PM said among the priorities of the government led by him are going to be the formation of power exclusively through the people’s free expression of will, the national unity and solidarity based on the rule of law and everyone’s being equal before the law, ensuring Armenia’s internal and external security, constantly increasing the security level of Armenia and Artsakh, denying corruption, the separation of politics and business, human rights protection, creating favorable conditions for a person to live happy and with dignity.

“The absence of artificial economic monopolies, protection of economic competitiveness, the real opportunity to be engaged in any economic activity, ensuring the inclusive growth of the economy, overcoming poverty, constant increase of the educational and social insurance level of the public, public rejection of violence, protection of environment and reasonable use of natural resources are a priority for our government”, Nikol Pashinyan said. “We are convinced that for nearly 20 years the failures on blocking Armenia’s development have taken place in the aforementioned content space and we consider the abovementioned thesis as Armenian’s problems detecting conclusion and a prescription of treatment at the same time. And we are also convinced that these issues are connected with each other with a causal link, let me insist that the main problem that blocked Armenia’s development is the constant and consistent failure of the people’s will during elections”, PM Pashinyan said.

He added that after Armenia’s independence all parliamentary and presidential elections, except the 1991 presidential and 1999 parliamentary elections, have been falsified. “A class of privileged people engaged in electoral frauds has been formed, including the judicial system serving them and the state power sponsoring them which has acted out of law. In such circumstances values such as the public unity and solidarity have failed since the calls for unity voiced by the official propaganda didn’t pursue a goal to ensure unity, but a proposal to tolerate and close eyes on illegalities and violence”, the PM said.

Nikol Pashinyan stated that eradicating the devastating phenomena for the country is a priority for the government, adding that all conditions exist for this purpose since the citizen of Armenia managed eventually to demolish the chains of electoral bribes, fear, coercion and dependence, and now it’s time for recording this reality as a public agreement.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan