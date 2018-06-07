Diaspora ministry demotes official to correct erroneous appointment after misinterpreting age- requirement law

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of Diaspora says advisor to the minister Vagharshak Hakobyan has been appointed to serve as assistant to the minister.

The move comes after Hakobyan’s appointment sparked controversy surrounding his age. Hakobyan is 27 years old and media reports emerged that the position requires the office-holder to be at least 30 years old.

However, the ministry initially dismissed the reports, claiming that there is no violation of law in the appointment.

In a press release issued today, the ministry said that Hakobyan was appointed advisor “due to an incorrect application of Article 8 of the law on public office”.

“The ministry of Diaspora regrets for the misunderstanding and apologizes to the citizens”, It said.

Thus, Hakobyan was dismissed as advisor to the minister and appointed to another position – assistant.

