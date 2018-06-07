LIVE: Parliament debates Government’s program

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan, the Parliament has convened an extraordinary session by the initiative of the Cabinet to discuss the issue on approving the Government’s program in accordance with the 100th Article of the Constitution and the 41st Article of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure constitutional law, reports Armenpress.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), having the most seats in the Parliament, announced that it will not hinder the adoption of the government’s program, but the faction’s political wing will vote against the program. A group of businessmen MPs have left the RPA faction.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8. The new Cabinet has been completely formed on May 12 which approved the program on June 1 and submitted to the Parliament.

This program is called by expert circles as transitional and as a priority it defines holding snap parliamentary elections within a year.

