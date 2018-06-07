NATO will never 'turn off' dialogue with Russia, says Jim Mattis

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. NATO will never cut-off communications with Russia despite Moscow’s alleged meddling in American and European elections, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters en route to Belgium, Sputnik reports.

"NATO will never turn off dialogue with Russia," Mattis said on Wednesday. "NATO will never turn its back on trying to make better relations with Russia."

The prospect of improving relations between Russia and NATO are hindered by the Kremlin’s alleged interference in US and European elections and its "changing borders in Europe through the force of arms," Mattis said, according to Sputnik.

NATO's defense ministers will meet on Thursday and Friday to prepare for the July summit which is focused on approving a new command structure which may boost personnel by 1,200.

