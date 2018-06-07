Armenian justice minister, Ambassador of Netherlands discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan on June 6 had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands to Armenia Johannes Douma, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the justice minister introduced the Ambassador on the priorities of the justice field, such as the legal and judicial reforms, Probation service capacity development, activities aimed at improving correctional facilities and etc.

At the end of the meeting the officials discussed the opportunities to cooperate in the aforementioned fields and reaffirmed the readiness to further deepen the mutual cooperation and record measurable results.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan