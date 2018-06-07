Updated: NINE aftershocks hit after June 6 Armenia earthquake, no damages reported

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Nine aftershocks have been detected after yesterday’s earthquake in Armenia’s Spitak, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

On June 6, a magnitude 4,3 (mB) earthquake hit the north of Armenia.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that the quake was detected at 17:07 in Lori province.

The earthquake has been felt in Spitak and Vanadzor.

A minor earthquake was earlier detected in the territory of Armenia in the morning of the same day also.The 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit 11km south-west from the village of Bavra.

Three 0,8, 1,5 and 1,6 magnitude aftershocks were detected afterwards.

The earthquake was felt in Bavra (magnitude 3-4) and in Gyumri (magnitude 2-3).

There are no reports on damages.

Minister of emergency situations Hrachya Rostomyan issued a statement on the earthquakes on June 7.

Rostomyan is currently on a brusiness trip to Russia.

“Dear countrymen, although I am now in Moscow on a working visit, I follow the earthquake and the aftershocks in Armenia 24/7” he said.

The minister said that experts of the seismic protection service are carrying out round the clock monitoring and analysis of the seismic regime.

Rostomyan said that the aftershocks are each weaker by their scale, which means that the accumulated energy in the Earth’s crust is gradually withdrawing, and the crust is getting calmer.

He also pointed out that the magnitude 4,3 (mB) earthquake of yesterday was minor and non-destructive.

Rostomyan will return to Armenia today in the afternoon and will immediately head to Lori to chair a consultation with local officials.

