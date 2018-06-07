LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-06-18
LONDON, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.24% to $2315.50, copper price up by 0.65% to $6985.00, lead price up by 3.06% to $2512.50, nickel price up by 1.34% to $15500.00, tin price up by 0.58% to $20675.00, zinc price up by 2.23% to $3156.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.30% to $85000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
