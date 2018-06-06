Coming to Armenia and participating in “Aurora” is the recognition of efforts for hero Héctor Tomás González Castillo

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. This year’s hero of “Aurora” Héctor Tomás González Castillo has arrived in Armenia to participate in “Aurora” also for testifying about the work of his team, ARMENPRESS reports he said in a meeting with hundreds of people in Armenia.

“I have made a journey reaching Armenia. And in some sense this is the appreciation of our work. People who continue working in Mexico at “La 72” shelter helping refugees feel that there are people that encourage them to continue their efforts. I have come here also to testify about the work done by our team. We have to try to do everything to relieve people and save lives”, González Castillo said.

He recalled the victims of the persecution by the government of Nicaragua. People from the poorest regions where dominates inequality arrive at “La 72” shelter. The hero says that it’s very difficult to live in those countries, which makes people to strive for North America. “For my country they are animals, they are treated inhumanly. And the organization represented by me tries to accept those people and to treat them humanly”, he said.

Established in 2011, “La 72” has provided shelter to over 50 thousand people. Today it gives shelter to 70-80 people daily from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

