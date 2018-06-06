Catholicos of All Armenians invites pastors demanding his resignation to meet with him

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II invited the participants of a protest at the yard of St. Katoghike and St. Anna church to visit Mother See Holy Etchmiadzin on June 7 to meet with him and Archbishops, ARMENPRESS reports Head of the Information System of Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin priest Vahram Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“During the meeting the representational group of the protest will have the opportunity to present the issues concerning them to His Holiness”, he wrote.

On June 6 a group of citizens, including pastors held a protest at the yard of St. Katoghike and St. Anna church, during which they demanded the resignation of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

