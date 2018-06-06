PM Pashinyan attends opening ceremony of 14th Khachaturian International Competition with his spouse

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of 14th Khachaturian International Competition with his spouse Anna Hakobyan, accompanied by President Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nune Sarkissian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan performed together with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, who performed Khachaturian’s Concerto Rhapsody.

The competition will last from June 6-14.

