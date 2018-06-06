President of Artsakh receives “Aurora” prize laureate Tom Catena

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received "Aurora" prize laureate, well-known physician Tom Catena on June 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the President welcomed Tom Catena's decision to visit Artsakh, noting that our country was well aware of his activity and felt great respect for him.

Co-founder of the "Aurora" Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan, Artsakh Republic minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan and other officials were present at the meeting.

