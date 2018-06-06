Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Nikol Pashinyan appoints Deputy Chairmen of State Revenue Committee


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS.  Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Deputy Chairmen of the State Revenue Committee.

ARMENPRESS reports Artur Manukyan and Mikayel Pashayan have been appointed SRC Deputy Chairmen.

The relevant decisions are posted on the website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

