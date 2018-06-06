Head of State Committee for Water Management released from post
YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Head of State Committee for Water Management Arsen Harutyunyan has been released from post according to his application, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the prime Minister of Armenia.
English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
