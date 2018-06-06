Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Head of State Committee for Water Management released from post


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS.  Head of State Committee for Water Management Arsen Harutyunyan has been released from post according to his application, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the prime Minister of Armenia.

