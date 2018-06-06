Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Artsakh’s President discusses with HALO Trust representative activities of the organization


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS.  Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the "HALO Trust" organization at the head of the member of the Board of Trustees of the organization Rupert Younger, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s office.

Activities of the organization carried out in Artsakh were discussed.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




