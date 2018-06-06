Asian Stocks - 06-06-18

TOKYO, 6 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 6 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.38% to 22625.73 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.15% to 1777.59 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.03% to 3115.18 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.53% to 31259.10 points.