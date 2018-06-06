Second earthquake hits Armenia in one day: magnitude 4,3

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 4,3 (mB) earthquake has hit the north of Armenia.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that the quake was detected at 17:07 in Lori province.

The earthquake has been felt in Spitak and Vanadzor.

Spitak was entirely destroyed during the devastating 1988 earthquake.

A minor earthquake was earlier detected in the territory of Armenia today in the morning also.

The 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit 11km south-west from the village of Bavra.

Three 0,8, 1,5 and 1,6 magnitude aftershocks followed the quake.

The earthquake was felt in Bavra (magnitude 3-4) and in Gyumri (magnitude 2-3).

There are no reports on damages.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan