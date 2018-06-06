New personnel changes expected in Artsakh in coming days – former state minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Former minister of state of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says his position as state minister was limiting his opportunities, reports Armenpress.

“I want to be more independent and to more freely participate in the demanded reforms in Artsakh by expressing opinions, and why not also voicing criticism”, he said during a press conference on June 6.

Arayik Harutyunyan said the Free Homeland party led by him will actively take part in the 2020 elections in Artsakh, as well as other political initiatives.

Commenting on the rumors about possible resignation of President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, Harutyunyan said Bako Sahakyan is the guarantor of the Constitution, the supreme commander-in-chief and frequent change of the president is meaningless. “I am convinced that we have selected the right path for ongoing reforms in the country”, the former state minister said, adding that new personnel changes are also expected in Artsakh in coming days.

On June 6 Artsakh’s state minister, police chief and director of the National Security Service have resigned.

