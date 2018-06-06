‘People of Artsakh demand change’- state minister on resignation reason

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan presented the reasons for his resignation during an ongoing press conference today.

He said that the society has a demand, a mood in terms of a new phase of reforms in the country.

“During the past several months, particularly after the latest events in Armenia, after the “velvet revolution”, the people of Artsakh too formed a demand on making changes,” he said.

At the same time, he said that Artsakh has recorded serious progress in terms of development of democratic values.

“Events led to the growth of the demand and the government, led by the president, must consider this”, he said, adding that together with President Sahakyan they’ve been discussing the next stage of reforms during the past one month.

Harutyunyan resigned earlier today.

