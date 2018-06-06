Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is calm, says Armenia’s deputy defense minister


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azrebaijan line of contact is calm despite the ongoing events in Artsakh, Makar Ghambaryan – deputy defense minister of Armenia, told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“The situation in the line of contact is calm, I am not aware of any reason to worry”, the deputy minister said.

Asked what is going to be his activity priority as a deputy defense minister, Makar Ghambaryan said: “To introduce additional mechanisms for financial discipline”.

The deputy minister said already studies are conducted over the financial flows.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration