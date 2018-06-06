Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is calm, says Armenia’s deputy defense minister
YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azrebaijan line of contact is calm despite the ongoing events in Artsakh, Makar Ghambaryan – deputy defense minister of Armenia, told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.
“The situation in the line of contact is calm, I am not aware of any reason to worry”, the deputy minister said.
Asked what is going to be his activity priority as a deputy defense minister, Makar Ghambaryan said: “To introduce additional mechanisms for financial discipline”.
The deputy minister said already studies are conducted over the financial flows.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
