Armavir Governor resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armavir province Ashot Ghahramanyan has resigned.

In a farewell letter published through the website of the governor’s office, Ghahramanyan addressed the locals of the province and colleagues, and said that “due to the change of the political situation in the country, I am ceasing the implementation of the governor’s duties from today”.

Ghahramanyan served as Governor of Armavir for more than 11 years.

He thanked everyone for support and trust and wished success and good luck to the residents of Armavir.

Ghahramanyan is a member of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK).

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan