Armenia’s Aparan community to save large amount of money thanks to launch of solar energy production system

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Aparan community will save large amount of money thanks to the launch of solar energy production system. 60 applications have already been submitted, the applicants have a desire to install solar power plants on the roofs of their houses, Hrayr Mkrtchyan – Aparan deputy community head, told Armenpress.

“The number of solar days in Aparan is around 290. And we consider the use of solar technologies as a priority direction of our strategy. We will save large amount of money thanks to the solar energy production system. We want to install solar power plants on the community infrastructures. As a result of this we will have nearly 30 kW solar energy on our community infrastructures. We pay nearly 25-30 million drams annually for electricity. In order to provide the whole community with a solar energy, nearly 200 kW solar power plants are needed. This will contribute to save nearly 30 million drams. That money will be directed for other social programs”, Hrayr Mkrtchyan said.

Two versions on installing solar system in Aparan are being considered – the community head’s office or the building of culture. The construction of the system requires three years.

Chairman of the Communities Association of Armenia Emin Yeritsyan said after installation of these systems a foundation will be established. It will enable to work with the local people, inform them about the positive sides of using solar energy. “Quite a good and interesting experience is being formed in that community”, he said.

The solar energy production system will be constructed by the initiative of the Foundation to Save Energy and the Communities Association NGO and the EU funds within the frames of the EU4Energy program.

