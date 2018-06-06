Gevorg Kostanyan says he will not leave RPA faction

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Gevorg Kostanyan, member of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction, assures that he will not leave the faction in any case, reports Armenpress.

Gevorg Kostanyan told reporters that even if one person remains in the faction, he will be the second.

The lawmaker also stated that he is not concerned over the fact that the businessmen lawmakers are leaving the faction. At the same time he stated that if he made a decision to leave the faction, he would step down.

Asked in what case he will leave the faction, Kostanyan said he will leave the faction only when he decides to step down as Member of Parliament.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan