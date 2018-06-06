MP Samvel Alexanyan quits HHK faction

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Samvel Alexanyan has quit the Republican Party (HHK) faction of the parliament. Alexanyan is still a HHK lawmaker.

According to online reports, the lawmaker himself confirmed the news.

Six other lawmakers had previously withdrawn from the Republican faction.

Samvel Alexanyan’s family owns the major Yerevan City supermarket chain which was lately under the spotlight of law enforcement agencies for tax evasion accusations.

