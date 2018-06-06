Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Chile Estera Mkrtumyan (residence in Buenos Aires) on June 4 presented credentials to President Sebastián Piñera, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the current process of friendly relations between the two states and the future cooperation opportunities were discussed.

The Chilean President, touching upon the millennium history of the Armenian people, the Armenian Genocide and the Armenian Diaspora, attached importance to the role of the Armenian community in Chile’s economic and public life development.

Ambassador Mkrtumyan thanked for the warm reception and expressed her readiness to take practical steps to give new impetus to the bilateral ties.

In the context of recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the two chambers of the National Congress of Chile, the Armenian Ambassador said by this step Chile affirmed its commitments to human rights and democratic values, having a great contribution to the prevention of crimes against humanity.

Ambassador Mkrtumyan also introduced the stance of the Armenian side and the recent developments over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan