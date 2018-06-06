Artsakh’s Police Chief resigns
YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of the Republic of Artsakh, Mayor-General Kamo Aghajanyan has resigned, reports Armenpress.
He has submitted a resignation application to President Bako Sahakyan.
Kamo Aghajanyan was serving as Police Chief of Artsakh since March 25, 2013.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
