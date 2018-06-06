Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Artsakh’s Police Chief resigns


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of the Republic of Artsakh, Mayor-General Kamo Aghajanyan has resigned, reports Armenpress.

He has submitted a resignation application to President Bako Sahakyan.

Kamo Aghajanyan was serving as Police Chief of Artsakh since March 25, 2013.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration