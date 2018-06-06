Speaker of Parliament of Armenia meets Qatari counterpart in Moscow, Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan and the delegation led by him met with President of the Consultative Assembly (parliament) of Qatar Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmud in Moscow on the sidelines of the visit to Russia, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the inter-parliamentary ties, as well as the development of cooperation between the two countries in different spheres.

Speaker Babloyan highlighted the necessity for such contacts and meetings in the context of expanding the inter-parliamentary relations. He stated that Armenia follows the ongoing events in Qatar. Ara Babloyan said the political and commercial ties of the two countries are expanding every year: additional efforts are needed for reaching them to a higher level. In terms of development of tourism and commercial ties, the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament attached importance to the existence of direct air communication between Armenia and Qatar.

In his turn the Speaker of the Qatari parliament expressed readiness to develop and deepen the bilateral relations.

Both officials invited each other to visit their countries.

The Armenian delegation includes Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Mikayel Melkumyan.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan