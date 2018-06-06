NATO chief expresses readiness to deepen cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. During the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, it was highly appreciated that Armenia, being a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), continues deepening the relations with NATO, Koryun Nahapetyan – head of Armenia’s delegation to the NATO PA, told reporters in Yerevan on June 6, Armenpress reports.

“A special importance was attached to Armenia’s participation in the NATO peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo. This has been specifically stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who noted that Armenia remains a reliable partner for NATO”, Koryun Nahapetyan said.

The NATO chief also stated that they are ready to deepen the cooperation with Armenia.

The spring session of the NATO PA was held in Warsaw, Poland from May 25 to 28.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan