Cityinfo.am – Your Guide Around Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. This year, the Armenian capital is celebrating its 2800th anniversary of foundation. Numerous events will be organized in Yerevan on this occasion in autumn.



www.cityinfo.am is a great tool for navigating around Yerevan for both tourists and locals. The website features virtually everything the city has to offer, ranging from museums to cafes, from restaurants and nightclubs to clothing stores and other venues, including hotels.





“The only-English website can serve as your guide and navigator for any occasion. The team of www.cityinfo.am is doing its best to keep up with the pace of the vibrant city to update the information.

You can even use the website to read about the history of the city and its modern-day structure”, founder of the website Stepan Kocharyan told ARMENPRESS.



Although the city is small, it is still a good idea to be informed when going out to explore it, so you can also use a map of Yerevan which is available at www.cityinfo.am.

Kocharyan added that soon the mobile app of the website will be available.

“This is a unique city, a beautiful city. I think the slogan of our website is very appropriate: Yerevan - where ancient history meets a modern metropolis”, Kocharyan said.