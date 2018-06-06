Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

BREAKING: Artsakh’s State Minister resigns


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has resigned.

Harutyunyan has submitted the resignation  letter to President Bako Sahakyan on June 6.

Harutyunyan’s office told ARMENPRESS that the state minister will present the reasons of his resignation during an upcoming press conference at 15:00.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration