BREAKING: Artsakh’s State Minister resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has resigned.

Harutyunyan has submitted the resignation letter to President Bako Sahakyan on June 6.

Harutyunyan’s office told ARMENPRESS that the state minister will present the reasons of his resignation during an upcoming press conference at 15:00.

