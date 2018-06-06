Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Minor earthquake hits Armenia’s north-west


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. A minor earthquake has been detected in the territory of Armenia in the morning of June 6, according to the emergency situations ministry’s seismic protection service.

The 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit 11km south-west from the village of Bavra.

Three 0,8, 1,5 and 1,6 magnitude aftershocks followed the quake.

The magnitude in the epicenter was 4-5.

The earthquake was felt in Bavra (magnitude 3-4) and in Gyumri (magnitude 2-3).

There are no reports on damages yet.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration