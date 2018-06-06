LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 june:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.20% to $2321.00, copper price up by 1.68% to $6940.00, lead price down by 0.20% to $2438.00, nickel price up by 0.63% to $15295.00, tin price down by 0.36% to $20555.00, zinc price down by 0.03% to $3087.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.14% to $87000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.