Republican Party will not obstruct adoption of Cabinet Program – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia will not obstruct the adoption of the program of the Cabinet headed by Nikol Pashinyan, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, spokesperson of the RPA Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party. “We will ensure the necessary votes. There will be no artificial obstacles”, he said.

Referring to the content of the program, Sharmazanov said that it’s a “broad collection of dreams, wishes and toasts, but not a program of a skilled Cabinet”. “There are not only no numbers in this program, but even the methods of implementing projects in various spheres. We gave this Government a country with 7.5% economic growth and I think the numbers are important so as the society can understand what kind of development to expect. Let’s not forget that PM Pashinyan speaks about radical development. In my opinion it is about ensuring of at least double-digit economic growth. But where are the numbers? They do not exist”, Sharmazanov said, adding that there are numerous problematic points in the Cabinet Program.

Sharmazanov informed that the majority of their faction will vote against.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan