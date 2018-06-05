Artak Sargsyan leaves Republican Party
YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. MP Artak Sargsyan has left the Republican Party of Armenia and the Republican faction. ARMENPRESS reports Artak Sargsyan’s statement runs as follows,
“Dear compatriots,
The establishment of a new reality and change of situation is obvious and irrefutable. Based on the political developments and the current situation, I want to inform you that I have submitted an application for leaving the Republican Party of Armenia and the parliamentary Republican faction. As an independent MP I will continue my activities for the benefit of our people and the Republic of Armenia”.
4 other MPs, Artur Gevorgyan, Arman Sahakyan, Feliks Tsolakyan and Shirak Torosyan have already announced about leaving the Republican Party.
