Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 June

Trump, Kim Jong Un to meet on June 12


YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS.  The White House has announced the time and place of the meeting of the U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “Trump and n Kim Jong Un will meet on June 12 at Capella hotel in Singapore’s Sentosa Island”, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement of the White House.

