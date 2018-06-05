Armenian Government representatives to visit Amulsar mine

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Headed by Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan Government representatives will visit Amulsar on June 6, ARMENPRESS reports Vice Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“By this, we give start to the works instructed by the PM. Following the Minister’s visit specialized inspection body with the involvement of all the stakeholders will start checks. It’s possible to reach the desired results only based on the principles of mutual trust and cooperation, which will allow both the economy to develop normally and the nature will be free of excessive and unlawful damage”, Avinyan wrote.

Earlier today protester Vazgen Galstyan told at a press conference that their goal is to stop the operation of the gold mine of Amulsar, since it hampers development of tourism and is dangerous for nature.

In response, Executive Director of “Lydian Armenia” Hayk Aloyan said that the project of Amulsar is the best ever implemented in Armenia in terms of environmental safety.

“By the way, the project has not kick off yet, it’s in the stage of construction. Anyway, it’s already some years that a targeted and funded propaganda takes place for removing a transparent international company equipped with the most modern environmental technologies, not involved in any corruption deals out of market”, he said.

After 10 days of pause the activists have again blocked the roads to Amulsar since morning June 4 to impede the construction works.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan