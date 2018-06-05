ADB ready to assist development of Armenia’s energy sector

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Artur Grigoryan received Country Director of Asian Development Bank's Resident Mission in Armenia Shane Rosenthal on June 5. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of ministry, the projects in the energy sphere implemented by the bank’s assistance and opportunities of future cooperation were discussed.

Artur Grigoryan highlighted the comprehensive assistance of the ADB to Armenia for reform implementation and expressed confidence that gradually the existing relations in energy sector will deepen and new spheres for partnership will emerge.

The interlocutors referred to a number of projects implemented by the ADB’s assistance, particularly the large scale reconstruction of “Electric Networks of Armenia” and the raising the management efficiency of “High Voltage Electric Networks” and its technical re-equipment.

Shane Rosenthal conveyed the readiness of the Asian Development Bank to assist the projects aimed at the development of Armenia’s economy and energy sector.

