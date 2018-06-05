British business delegation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Headed by United Kingdom's Trade Commissioner in Armenia and Georgia, Parliament member Marc Pritchard representatives of 10 British companies will be in Armenia on June 6-7 who will examine the opportunities for bilateral trade and investments in the spheres of renewable energy, infrastructure and urban development.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the British embassy in Armenia, during the 2-day visit the British businessmen will meet with high ranking officials and business representatives of Armenia. UK-Armenia business forum and individual meetings between British and Armenian businessmen are also scheduled.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan