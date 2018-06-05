Protesters against Amulsar gold mine exploitation to meet with PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Members of “Mine-free Amulsar” initiative will meet with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on June 5, ARMENPRESS reports the members of the initiatives informed on Facebook.

Earlier today protester Vazgen Galstyan told at a press conference that their goal is to stop the operation of the gold mine of Amulsar, since it hampers development of tourism and is dangerous for nature.

In response, Executive Director of “Lydian Armenia” Hayk Aloyan said that the project of Amulsar is the best ever implemented in Armenia in terms of environmental safety.

“By the way, the project has not kick off yet, it’s in the stage of construction. Anyway, it’s already some years that a targeted and funded propaganda takes place for removing a transparent international company equipped with the most modern environmental technologies, not involved in any corruption deals out of market”, he said.

After 10 days of pause the activists have again blocked the roads to Amulsar since morning June 4 to impede the construction works.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan