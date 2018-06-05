Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-06-18

YEREVAN, 5 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 June, USD exchange rate is up by 0.12 drams to 483.02 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.26 drams to 565.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 7.78 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.22 drams to 646.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 18.20 drams to 20117.63 drams. Silver price is up by 0.37 drams to 255.3 drams. Platinum price is up by 50.07 drams to 14069.68 drams.