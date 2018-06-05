Asian Stocks - 05-06-18

TOKYO, 5 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.28% to 22539.54 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.02% to 1774.96 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.74% to 3114.21 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.31% to 31093.45 points.