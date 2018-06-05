German Ambassador considers prospective partnership with Armenia in different branches of economy

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kiesler, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the development of the Armenian-German partnership and stated that the Armenian government is interested in taking steps to give new impetus to expanding and strengthening the bilateral political and economic ties. “We welcome the projects implemented in Armenia by Germany in the infrastructure development and other spheres. We are ready to jointly increase the cooperation of our countries to a new level which will contribute to boosting commercial ties, attracting and effectively implementing investments”, the Armenian PM said.

In his turn the German Ambassador expressed confidence that it will be possible to jointly boost the multisectoral cooperation between Armenia and Germany. He said such initiatives are necessary that will promote implementation of investment programs in different sectors. The Ambassador considered prospective the mutual partnership in the fields of industry, infrastructure development, energy and etc.

During the meeting a number of other issues relating to increase of trade turnover volumes between the two countries, the geopolitical situation in the region, holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, the reforms of the Electoral Code, as well as issues of bilateral interest were discussed. Commenting on the issue relating to the elections, the Armenian PM attached importance to making changes in the Electoral Code that will guarantee their free, fair holding in accordance with democratic standards.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan