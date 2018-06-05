Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces highly values Artsakh Defense Army’s combat readiness level

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Mayor-General Artak Davtyan visited the Defense Army on June 4-5 within the framework of the Armenia-Artsakh military cooperation and action plan, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan, Mayor-General Artak Davtyan visited several directions of the frontline.

During the visit the ongoing issues and development prospects of the mutual partnership, the possible actions of the adversary and the further effective ways to adequately response to them were discussed.

Artak Davtyan highly appreciated the current combat preparedness level of the Defense Army and the consistent steps aimed at developing the military-technical capacities, as well as assured that Armenia’s defense field representatives will provide practical assistance to issues on further improving the Defense Army’s combat potential.

At the end of the tour the military officials outlined the future actions in the context of bilateral cooperation.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan