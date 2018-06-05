Education minister says depoliticization of schools is a priority task

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan considers the depoliticization of schools as a priority task, reports Armenpress.

“This is one of our short-term priority tasks since the politicization of schools greatly damaged them. I have always said this and will repeat once more. I have always been stressful for weeks when during the election processes a teacher of any school, deputy principal or the principal were engaged in falsifying the elections, closing their eyes on frauds, and the next day they came to school and were “educating” a free citizen. This should be eradicated. The depoliticization of schools is one of the priority tasks”, the minister said during the parliamentary debate of the 2017 state budget performance in response to the question of Yelk faction MP Hovik Aghazaryan.

The minister informed that he is going to meet with governors and heads of education departments of the governorates in the future.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan